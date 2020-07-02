RIVER FALLS -- Current circumstances have definitely made reigning -- and running for -- Royal Ambassadors look a bit different, but the River Falls Royal Ambassadors are persevering through it all, committee members said.

Royalty gatherings have changed to Zoom parties, coronations have been altered to include videos and online streaming and the focus has shifted from large parades and festivals to socially distanced volunteer efforts. The current court of Grace Simon, Rachael Rahn, Rachel Nowak and Olivia John are preparing to say farewell and crown the new royalty.

Ten candidates are vying for a title. The winners will be crowned at 7:30 p.m. July 9 under the lights at First National Bank of River Falls Field. The evening will be broadcast by Greg Peters and Kevin Westhuis. This allows for open air viewing and plenty of room to space out, organizers noted.

A virtual is available. Ambassador fans also can have a family viewing party at home and send Peters and Westhuis their check-in messages and pictures.

The candidates are:

Gwenllian Adams will be a junior and is the daughter of Sonja and Nate Adams.

Gwen describes herself as energetic, hard-working and compassionate. Gwen’s school and community activities include concert, marching and jazz band, Students Offering Support, NHS recruit, volunteering at the public library, and part of the Teens in Power Program.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Gwen would work on bullying in the schools and community. Gwen is passionate about bullying because of the impact on a student’s school attendance, mental health and safety.

Dennis Grisar will be a senior and is the son of Sue and Dean Grisar.

Dennis describes himself as unique, high-achieving and compatible. Dennis’ school and community activities include student council, dance, speech and debate, marching band, theater, biology club, tennis, Students Offering Support, connecting all together socially, manager of RFHS gymnastics team, working in a nursing home and providing day care for a child with special needs after school.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Dennis would work on activities to integrate people with disabilities into the community. He is passionate about this because there are many skills that a person with a disability can learn to perform with job coaching and natural mentor supports. This will provide, a person with a disability, an opportunity to be part of the community with a sense of purpose in the workplace setting.

Abby Madsen will be a junior and is the daughter of Michelle and Randy Madsen.

Abby describes herself as confident, trustworthy and dependable. Abby’s school and community activities include marching band, pit orchestra for the RFHS musical, forensics, Students Offering Support, student council, national honors society, teens in power and as a Bible camp group leader.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Abby would educate community and students on the effects that vaping has had on health.

Jozylin

O’Brien will be a junior and is the daughter of Carolyn and Bill O’Brien.

Jozy describes herself as mature, outgoing and adventurous. Jozylin’s school and community activities include FFA, working with horses, gardening and crafting.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Jozylin would work with the community to clean the Kinni of the debris people have thrown into the river. This would provide an ecological balanced environment for fish and other natural species to thrive.

Emily Odegard will be a junior and is the daughter of Teri and Jeremy Odegard.

Emily describes herself as diligent, creative and optimistic. Emily’s school and community activities include marching band, forensics, student council, NHS recruit, olo/ensemble, mock trial, Students Offering Support, 4-H, church worship band, middle school mentor for LEGO League teams, assisting with costume preparation and organization for the school musical.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Emily would inspire youth to pursue their goals and make an impact on a community program. Emily saw this happen through creating and developing activities to raise for $6,000 for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls service dog program. She saw what youth and community could accomplish together making a dream become a reality.

Eloise Olson will be a senior and is the daughter of Alice and Chris Olson.

Eloise describes herself as kind, caring and respectful. Eloise’s school and community activities include taking courses at Chippewa Valley Technical College toward becoming a neonatal nurse, dancing at St. Croix Valley Dance Academy, member of the local fishing chapter Kiap-TU-Wish of Trout unlimited, volunteer in conserving, protecting and restoring western Wisconsin’s cold-water streams.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Eloise would work with school and community agencies to develop programs to support teenagers with mental health concerns. Through developing programs teenagers would have support systems to develop proactive strategies to work through mental health issues.

Laura Pacheco will be a junior and is the daughter of Jessica and Jimmy Pacheco.

Laura describes herself as passionate, detail-oriented and caring. Laura’s school and community activities include forensics, girl’s tennis team and Girl Scouts.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Laura would work on raising an awareness of gender equality, sexual orientation, racial difference and mental health in the school and community.

Maddy Simon will be a junior and is the daughter of Jennifer and Michael Simon.

Maddy describes herself as kind, compassionate and humorous. Maddy’s school and community activities include Mock Trial, girl’s tennis team, attending CVTC business academy, volunteering at church and Feeding My Starving Children.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Maddy would work with developing community events for people of all ages. This would provide an opportunity for youth and adults in the community to bond by participating with people of all ages.

Zeanna Smalley will be a junior and is the daughter of Jennifer Georgius.

Zeanna describes herself as kind, determined with a strong commitment to meeting her goals. Zeanna’s school and community activities include being a costume caroler, track and playing softball for her church.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador. Zeanna would work with the community in freeing the Kinni by supporting the removal of the dam.

Throug

h this process the Kinni would be restored to its natural beauty and attract more wildlife for the community to enjoy.

Abby Wagner will be a junior and is the daughter of Stacey and Jake Wagner.

Abby describes herself as determined, creative and compassionate. Abby’s school and community activities include teaching skating classes at the college, member of the St. Croix Valley Dance Academy, teaching Sunday school, helping with Wednesday night church classes, River Falls marching band, the high school musical and volunteering with the middle school musical.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Abby would work with community agencies to provide support to students in crisis with depression and mental health concerns.

The purchase of tickets to the coronation and Ambassador merchandise as well as make donations to the scholarship program online at www.onstagedirect.com/buy/performer-info.action.

More information can be found on the River Falls Royal Ambassadors Facebook page.