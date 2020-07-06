RED WING, Minn. -- Chaz Neal is making a walk called the Walk for Justice and Equality from the Pine Island City Hall to the Minnesota State Capitol beginning 7 a.m. Monday, July 13, Neal plans stops in Red Wing, Hastings, and Stillwater along the way.

“I’m doing this walk to bring awareness to systematic prejudice and injustice,” the Red Wing resident said. “It’s not just in urban communities, but in the rural areas, as well.”

Neal, who is Black, helped to organize a protest and march called Red Wing Unite, in on June 6.