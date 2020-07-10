RED WING ― Veterans for Peace Chapter 115 will hold Peacestock online beginning 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18. The theme “Where’s the Truth?” will be addressed by nationally known writers/speakers Andrew Bacevich and Norman Solomon.

“The message of peace and justice is more important now more than ever,” said Bill Habedank, Peacestock founder and director. “While the coronavirus has kept us from gathering in person, we are looking forward to connecting and listening to our scheduled speakers via Zoom.”

Solomon’s book “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death” was called “brutally persuasive” and “a must-read for those who would like greater context with their bitter morning coffee, or to arm themselves for the debates about Iraq that are still to come” in a review in the Los Angeles Times.

Solomon has appeared as a guest on “PBS NewsHour,” and C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal.” Founder of the Institute for Public Accuracy, a consortium of policy researchers and analysts, he is also co-founder (with David Swanson) and national coordinator of the online organization RootsAction.org, which now has 1.5 million active supporters.

Bacevich graduated from West Point in 1969 and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the service with the rank of colonel in the early 1990s. Bacevich is a prolific writer. His newest book is “The Age of Illusions: How America Squandered Its Cold War Victory.”

Solomon and Bacevich will be joined by people sharing information about their groups’ activism around peace and justice. Bill McGrath will share some inspirational music. During the event, the Kellogg-Briand Scholarship will be presented to Red Wing High School senior Isobel Olson.

In addition to Zoom provided by Red Wing Ignite, Veterans for Peace will be sharing Peacestock 2020 on the Facebook page Peacestock: A Gathering for Peace .