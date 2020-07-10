GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. -- First postponed, now canceled. After assessing the COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of the current St. Croix County health advisory, the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Committee and the St. Croix County Fair Board canceled the 2020 rodeo.

"This decision was not taken lightly as it has a huge impact on our community, businesses, rodeo personnel, contestants, fans, and many others," the rodeo committee said in a news release Friday. "To ensure the safety of all and make sure the rodeo remains viable in future years, the decision was made to cancel this year’s event that had been previously postponed to Aug. 21 and 22."

The committee finalized the decision at its Thursday, July 9, meeting. Members assessed the risks to all volunteers, attendees, their families and the rodeo community, they said. St. Croix County also has recommended limited capacity limits for public events and gatherings. Financial implications also played a role.

"The committee does understand there are differing opinions in regards to COVID-19, but do wish that everyone understands why the decision was made," the announcement said.

During the July 9 meeting, the committee also decided to move the dates of the next rodeo to Aug. 20-21. 2021.

People may monitor the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Facebook page for online ticket sales and other announcements.