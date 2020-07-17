ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce promises that the Cheese Curd unFestival will be “the best festival you’ve never attended.”

Every year Ellsworth hosts a festival focused on the village's famed cheese curds. The event features craft beer, hard ciders and local wine tastings, live music, a car show, vendors, a run and, of course, cheese curds, cheese curd-inspired dishes and thousands of pounds of cheese.

Because of COVID-19, the festival will not be held as it has been in past years. But festivities are not completely canceled. Many will be moving online. The virtual event will run Monday, July 20, to Monday, July 27.

People can log into the party. Planned events and items for sale include:

Merchandise (featuring the unFestival logo).

A blow-up cow race.

A virtual cheese curd unrun.

Giveaways (prizes include deep fried cheese curds, craft beers, wine, cheese tastings, merch, and more).

For those who want more than the internet can offer, a drive-thru festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. Fried, hand-battered cheese curds will be served.

Economic impact

While the Cheese Curd Festival is a fun event that local residents look forward to each year. it is also a main method of fundraising for the community and local nonprofits. According to the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, “the cancelation of the festival this year equates to the loss of $2.55 million of economic impact to the region, over $20,000 of annual support to local nonprofits and a big hit to the chamber's operating budget.”

“Hopefully this is going to raise enough funds that we can funnel these funds back to our nonprofit groups," Becky Beissel, a member of the executive director team for the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce, said about the unfestival.

If you go:

The virtual festival can be found at www.facebook.com/events/594894461157696

The drive-thru festival will be at the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, 232 North Wallace St.