From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, the main event was the drive-thru cheese curd station. On the menu was hand-battered cheese curds in regular, pizza and cinni sugar varieties, plus fresh regular and pizza versions to take home.

The virtual festival can be found at www.facebook.com/events/594894461157696

The drive-thru festival will be at the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, 232 North Wallace St.