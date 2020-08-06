RED WING -- Bells rang at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in nationwide recognition of 75 years of peace since the U.S. dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima, Japan. Red Wing, whose sister city is Ikata, Japan, also will participate in a second ringing taking place at 9:02 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, to mark the Nagasaki bombing.

The Sister Cities International Japan Committee invited communities across the United States to hold simultaneous ringing of bells.

The local ringings in Central Daylight Time correspond to the exact times when the bombs fell -- 8:15 a.m. Aug. 6 and 11:02 a.m. Aug. 9 -- on the two Japanese cities during World War II.

Wednesday's Red Wing ringing commenced with handbells after the Christ Episcopal Church carillon sounded the quarter hour. Soon church steeple bells began tolling and residents joined in ringing bells they brought to Central Park.

Saturday's event also will be in Central Park, preceded by a brief presentation.