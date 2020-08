RIVER FALLS -- The 2020 Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo held at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls each fall will not be held this year.

After careful consideration, the UWRF Rodeo Club announced Monday, Aug. 10, has decided to cancel the Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12. Given concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the club felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation.