HUDSON -- Though the 2020 Pepper Fest was canceled, local North Hudson businesses are hosting Can’t Stop the Heat Aug. 21-22 in its place.

The classic Italian food of the festival -- including ravioli, spaghetti with meatballs and meatballs on stick -- will be served to go. Pepper Fest merchandise will be available for sale, as well as a 2020 Pepper Fest button that enters purchasers into a raffle and will give entry into the 2021 Pepper Fest.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the event kicks off at Mallalieu Inn and Starr’s Bar with food and raffle sales.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, a 5K Fun Run will be held at 9 a.m. then Kozy Korner and Guv’s Place will host a volleyball tournament, bean bag tournament and live music. The Village Inn will host live music that night beginning at 7 p.m.

See the full schedule at pepperfest.org.