ZUMBROTA -- Goodhue County 4-H held showcase events for youth the week of Aug. 10. Although the Goodhue County Fair was canceled, these events were similar to “normal” judging days, but with necessary adjustments for COVID related safety, said Aly Kloeckner, Goodhue County 4-H Extension educator.

Throughout the week, 240 exhibitors showed off their hard work from the year. For in-person events, 94 youth participated in the static judging and 197 participated in livestock shows. Several families participated in virtual project judging opportunities.

All youth who received a blue ribbon and are in grade 6 or higher are eligible to submit entries to the Minnesota 4-H State Virtual Showcases.

“It looks like we’ll have good participation in that as well,” Kloecker said in the news release.

The local horse show was rained out, but is rescheduled for the end of the month. The dog shows will take place this weekend.

“As we move into the fall, we want to again thank all our families, volunteers and community members who helped make this summer special for our 4-H youth,” Kloeckner said. “We look forward to building programming for our changing world, and continuing our 4-H mission ‘To Make The Best Better.’”