NEW RICHMOND -- Amy Johnson of New Richmond died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Chamber of Commerce announced that a benefit for her family will be held 5-9 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Wild Badger patio.

She is the wife of JR Johnson, manger of New Richmond Electronics. He and Amy were riding together Friday when their motorcycle hit a slick patch on the roadway. He said in information shared by the chamber that she suffered extensive brain injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. He noted that his wife was an organ donor so she will be helping others in this tragedy.

There will be food specials, with half the sales going to the family, and a meat raffle.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated JR Johnson's job at New Richmond Electronics.