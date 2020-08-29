RIVER FALLS -- The 2020 Art on the Kinni will be a virtual to protect the health of the artists, volunteers and attendees. The showcase will run Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13.

“Don’t wo

rry, you can still view great artwork and buy the art you want,” organizers said in a news release.

Any artist can showcase work at the 2020 Art on the Kinni. There's no charge to participate. Register as a vendor by clicking the REGISTRATION button on the River Falls Community Arts Base website at www.riverfallscab.org . The registration deadline for artists is Monday, Sept. 7.

CAB will post up to three pictures of each participant's work on the website, along with artist contact information. All sales are handled by the artists, so buyers will work directly with them to complete the purchase and arrange delivery -- and 100% of the sales go to the artists.

In 2019, Art on the Kinni had a record crowd of 5,800. Art lovers provided a steady stream of foot traffic along the scenic Kinnickinnic/White Trail, Heritage Park and Veteran's Park.

“This year we hope to draw an equal number of art lovers to the 2020 Art on the Kinni. So spread the word,” organizers said.

Document public art

People looking for an outdoor art activity along the Kinnickinnic are invited to help CAB document the public art in and around River Falls. Public art might include statues, sculptures, murals, utility boxes, and more. The art must be on public property (or viewable from public property), outdoor and accessible. People’s photos will be used in a collaborative and interactive map for all residents, art lovers, and explorers to enjoy.

Contributors will be notified by email when the map is completed this fall. All images will be credited to their creators.