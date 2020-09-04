Hager City/Bay City and Red Wing can expect heavy activity with “Rally in the River Valley: Bikers for Trump” scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Harbor Bar in Wisconsin across the Mississippi River from Red Wing.

The Red Wing Non-violent Protest group plans a counter-rally at 3 p.m. in Central Park. Members are calling it “Show Up & Show Out Against Trump 2020 & Back the Blue.” Organizers said they will march to Levee Park, which is across the river from Harbor Bar, and then over the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor to the road leading into Trenton Island and the Harbor Bar.

The Red Police Department said it is working with area agencies to have all resources “at the ready,” but added that officials do not anticipate any problems.

Pierce County, Red Wing and Goodhue County have standard mutual aid agreements.

“We expect more than 1,000 motorcyclists and over 200 boats in the Mississippi River Valley area near the Harbor Bar. This event will be similar to the Flood Runs, which occur every spring and fall that also draws thousands of bikers to the area,” the city of Red Wing said in a news release Friday.

The biker rally has multiple stops on a 218-mile route along the Mississippi River, the city said. Riders are expected to start and stop at various points along the way, which should help prevent traffic jams. Traffic may become congested on Highway 61 on the Minnesota side and Highway 35 on the Wisconsin side, so plan accordingly and anticipate delays.

Motorists are asked to be alert for motorcyclists.

“‘Look twice, save a life’ isn't just a slogan — it's excellent advice,” Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said. "Always check your blind spots, and leave room between your car and a motorcyclist."

The city also urged people navigating the river to a defensive boater: “Be familiar with your own vessel's maneuvering and capabilities, you should equally be aware of vessels operating around you and their maneuvering capabilities.”