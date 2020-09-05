WELCH -- More than the usual bright lights illuminated Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Sept. 4. The casino and the American Cancer Society held a Luminaria Dedication & Ceremony following weeks of fundraising by team members.

Efforts began in early August, when Treasure Island team members were able to purchase and decorate luminaria bags with messages and pictures dedicated to loved ones affected by cancer.

On Friday, they plac

ed hundreds and hundreds of luminarias at the entrance to Treasure Island. The bags then illuminated the property after dark, shedding light on the disease that affects over a million people in the United States each year, the casino said in a news release. During this time, team members and their families stood silently to remember those affected by cancer.

Treasure Island now will accept donations of unclaimed slot tickets through Saturday, Oct. 31. Guests are encouraged to join the fight for a cure by placing their unclaimed tickets at any ticket kiosk or in the donation box by the main entrance. All funds raised during the ceremony as well as the donation period will benefit the American Cancer Society and its ongoing mission to help save lives.