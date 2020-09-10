For 30 years, Red Wing walkers have gathered at Bay Point Park for the Relay for Life, known as the Mississippi Shuffle, supporting the American Cancer Society. This year will be a little bit different.

There will be a walk. There will be luminaries. But they will be at Central Park instead of Bay Point Park.

“We are going to move it to Central Park which is right in the middle of town, because it is a little smaller venue, and we think things will be smaller this year,” said Deb Egan, event chair. “We are encouraging people to either drive by and see the luminaries, or they can get out and socially distance.”

The event usually goes all night and is held in August. This year the Shuffle will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. Sponsors will have hand sanitizer around the park and will provide masks in case someone forgets to bring one. There will be no food vendors this year.

People will be able to buy luminaries and decorate them with the names, photos, or information about cancer victims or survivors. During the event, participants can read and look at the luminaries decorated by others.

“Treasure Island Resort & Casino bought 500 bags from us,” Egan said, “so that was a $5,000 donation that they made, and they gave them to their employees. They got an additional 500 and they put them in the driveway on the way in and out of the resort.”