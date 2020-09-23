RIVER FALLS — The library will host three virtual programs in October on the topics of disinformation, climate change and the work of an award-winning Wisconsin author.

The programs are free and offered online. The first program on disinformation will be streamed on Zoom through River Falls Community Education; the other two will be streamed on the River Falls Public Library's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Here's the lineup:

News, Fake News and Spin: Deciding Who to Trust in an Age of Disinformation

Deciding which media to trust can be confusing. In this presentation, Michael Edmonds will explain how to recognize bias, propaganda, fake news and filter bubbles. He’ll show you how to analyze messages, evaluate arguments, assess evidence and locate reliable sources — skills that are more important than ever in this election year. Presenter Michael Edmonds worked as a research librarian at the Wisconsin Historical Society and taught information studies at the University of Wisconsin for more than 30 years.

Registration is required through River Falls Community Education. After registration, a link to access the zoom lecture and handouts from the instructor will be sent to the email address you specify in your account. Call 715-425-1830 extension 3800 or register on the River Falls Community Education website.

Instructor: Michael Edmonds

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Place: Zoom

Fee: Free

Hemmed in Hope

Award-winning Wisconsin author Cynthia Ruchti will discuss her novels, novellas, devotions and nonfiction, as well as her speaking for women’s events and writer conferences. She's written and produced a daily radio broadcast for 33 years. She serves as public relations liaison for American Christian Fiction Writers, is a board member of the Deliver Hope ministry, is part of her church worship team and is a literary agent with Books & Such Literary Management.

Instructor: Cynthia Ruchti

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Place: River Falls Public Library Facebook Live and YouTube channel

Fee: Free

Climate Change and Species Extinction

Even in a pandemic we must be concerned about extreme heat, extended droughts, massive fires and powerful hurricanes. These are all connected to the disruption of our climate due to greenhouse gas emissions. Unless we soon slow the rapid warming, enumerable people will suffer due to heatwaves, storm surges, and spreading diseases. Hundreds of thousands of species will face extinction. Thankfully, there are many things that we can do. Presenter Terry L. Root is professor emerita at Stanford University. She was a lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change 4th Assessment Report that in 2007 was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with Vice President Al Gore.

Sponsors include: River Falls Municipal Utilities, Hope for Creations and UW-River Falls.