Goodhue County Department of Public Health is hosting a series of "COVID-safe" influenza vaccine clinics this month for everyone age 6 months and older.

Getting the vaccinated against the flu can reduce the likelihood of staying home with COVID-like illness, which has similar symptoms with the flu, the health department said.

Face masks and social distancing are required at the community clinics. Children under age 2 should not wear a mask.

Preregistration is not required but is preferred. Vaccines are available for people with or without insurance. Flu shots and nasal mist are available.

Oct. 5, 2020 - Pine Island

Time: 3-6:30 p.m.

Location: Pine Island Cheese Factory, 100 East Center St.

Oct. 12, 2020 - Cannon Falls

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: St. Ansgar's Lutheran Church, 7459 MN-19

Oct. 13, 2020 - Goodhue

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Goodhue Lions Club, 105 Broadway St.

Oct. 19, 2020 - Zumbrota

Time: 3:30-6 p.m.

Location: United Redeemer Church, 560 West 3rd St.

Oct. 22, 2020 - Kenyon

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Location: To be determined

For more information, visit https://co.goodhue.mn.us or call 651-385-6114.