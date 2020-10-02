It's well known that stress can have negative impacts to our health and well-being if not managed well. Add the effects of stress added by COVID-19 and related changes to our lives and we can see that it is even more important right now to practice skills that can help reduce stress.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension is excited to offer the community a free, online series offering practical strategies and experiences to help participants deal with life's stresses. This program will take place via Zoom and will be facilitated by community Extension Educators Selena Freimark of St. Croix County Extension and Lori Zierl of Pierce County Extension.

Taking Care of You: Body, Mind, Spirit is a 4-session program offering practical strategies and experiences to help you deal with the stress in your life. Managing life’s challenges in a healthy way allows you to take better care of yourself and your overall health. Each week you will explore topics through small group discussion, self-reflection and activities.

Activities of the program are aimed at increasing mindfulness, positive emotions, optimism, resilience to stress, coping skills and self-care of one’s mind, body and spirit.

When: Tuesdays, Nov.3, 10, 17 and 24

Tuesdays, Nov.3, 10, 17 and 24 Time: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Online via Zoom (participants can receive assistance with Zoom prior to the series if needed)

Online via Zoom (participants can receive assistance with Zoom prior to the series if needed) Register at: https://forms.gle/uSC9Yf8iMB9nQ3j26

Participants will receive an email with the Zoom link approximately one week prior to the first session.

Questions or Assistance: Contact Selena Freimark, health and well-being educator, UW-Madison Division of Extension, St. Croix County, at selena.freimark@wisc.edu or 715-531-1947.