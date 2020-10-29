Halloween may look different this year because of COVID-19, but local communities are finding ways to make the holiday fun while also remaining safe. Below are some of the events scheduled to celebrate the spooky season.

READ MORE: Trick or treat: A look at the dog days of Halloween

Thursday, Oct. 29

Creepy Collections from the Goodhue County Historical Center

Where: Virtual

When: Mondays and Fridays

Cost: Free

If you participate: Every Monday and Friday the historical center has posted creepy or gross items from the museum’s collection on Facebook and Instagram. On Halloween weekend, the community can vote to determine which is the creepiest item.

Spooky Halloween Animal Talk

Where: Upper Quarry at Memorial Park in Red Wing: 315 West Fourth St.

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you go: A fire will be going and attendees are welcomed to bring marshmallow sticks and s'mores ingredients. Bring seating and dress for the weather

Friday, Oct. 30

Trick or Treat Trot

Where: Historic downtown Cannon Falls

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Cost: free

If you go: Children ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are invited to participate in the event where over 25 chamber members will be handing out candy at their store/office.

Scary Park Haunted Drive Through

Where: Mary Park, New Richmond

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free will donation

If you go: The event is for all ages. Local businesses will be provide treats and frights to participants. Raffle tickets will be given to each vehicle.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Hudson Rotary Halloween Day Parade

Where: virtual

Time: anytime on Saturday

Cost: Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to the Hudson Christian Food Shelf.

If you participate: Families and kids can enter costume contests. Winners will receive cash prizes, including $150 for "best in show" of each age group. Photos must be submitted by Saturday and winners will be announced online on Monday, Nov. 2. For more information visit the chamber of commerce website. To enter the contest email photos to tricia.c@think-cc.com. Each email should include:

Name(s)

Category, (individual or group)

Age(s) for kids

Your email, address, phone

And photo for us to share on social media

Lake City Trunk or Treat

Where: Lake City parking lot in Canal Park

Time: noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: free

If you go: wear a costume and feel free to bring your family and friends.

Halloween Sip & Shop

Where: Ruch River Brewery: 990 Antler Court, River Falls

Time: noon to 3 p.m.

Cost: entrance is free

If you go: The outdoor event will include costumes, tacos and a trick-or-treat experience. Local businesses including Zyia, Whimsy Gal Boutique and Norwex will be at the brewery.

Pine Island Trunk or Treat

Where: Pine Island Secondary school: 223 First Ave. Southeast

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you go: Participants are encouraged to dress in costumed but are asked to remain in vehicles.

Drive-Thru Candy Giveaway

Where: Hudson High School parking lot: 1501 Vine St.

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you go: Bags of candy are limited to 250 trick-or-treaters.

Ellsworth Trunk or Treat

Where: St. Francis School parking lot: 244 West Woodworth St.

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Participants are asked to bring a canned item and/or a monetary donation for the Piece County Pantry Food Shelf.

If you go: All are welcome and social distancing will be practiced.

Red Wing Trunk or Treat

Where: Red Wing High School parking lot: 2451 Eagle Ridge Drive

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you go: Remain in vehicle for Trunk or Treat. Pets in costumes are welcome to the event but must remain on leashes.

Trick-or-Treat Drive Thru

Where: West Maple Street Bridge, River Falls

Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: free

If you go: A bag of candy will be delivered to each child in the vehicle. The bags are limited to the first 500 children.