Halloween may look different this year because of COVID-19, but local communities are finding ways to make the holiday fun while also remaining safe. Below are some of the events scheduled to celebrate the spooky season.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Creepy Collections from the Goodhue County Historical Center
Where: Virtual
When: Mondays and Fridays
Cost: Free
If you participate: Every Monday and Friday the historical center has posted creepy or gross items from the museum’s collection on Facebook and Instagram. On Halloween weekend, the community can vote to determine which is the creepiest item.
Spooky Halloween Animal Talk
Where: Upper Quarry at Memorial Park in Red Wing: 315 West Fourth St.
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
If you go: A fire will be going and attendees are welcomed to bring marshmallow sticks and s'mores ingredients. Bring seating and dress for the weather
Friday, Oct. 30
Trick or Treat Trot
Where: Historic downtown Cannon Falls
Time: 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
If you go: Children ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are invited to participate in the event where over 25 chamber members will be handing out candy at their store/office.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Lake City Trunk or Treat
Where: Lake City parking lot in Canal Park
Time: noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: free
If you go: wear a costume and feel free to bring your family and friends.
Pine Island Trunk or Treat
Where: Pine Island Secondary school: 223 First Ave. Southeast
Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
If you go: Participants are encouraged to dress in costumed but are asked to remain in vehicles.
Ellsworth Trunk or Treat
Where: St. Francis School parking lot: 244 West Woodworth St.
Time: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Participants are asked to bring a canned item and/or a monetary donation for the Piece County Pantry Food Shelf.
If you go: All are welcome and social distancing will be practiced.
Red Wing Trunk or Treat
Where: Red Wing High School parking lot: 2451 Eagle Ridge Drive
Time: 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
If you go: Remain in vehicle for Trunk or Treat. Pets in costumes are welcome to the event but must remain on leashes.