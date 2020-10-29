Halloween may look different this year because of COVID-19, but local communities are finding ways to make the holiday fun while also remaining safe. Below are some of the events scheduled to celebrate the spooky season.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Creepy Collections from the Goodhue County Historical Center

Where: Virtual

When: Mondays and Fridays

Cost: Free

If you participate: Every Monday and Friday the historical center has posted creepy or gross items from the museum’s collection on Facebook and Instagram. On Halloween weekend, the community can vote to determine which is the creepiest item.

Spooky Halloween Animal Talk

Where: Upper Quarry at Memorial Park in Red Wing: 315 West Fourth St.

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you go: A fire will be going and attendees are welcomed to bring marshmallow sticks and s'mores ingredients. Bring seating and dress for the weather

Friday, Oct. 30

Trick or Treat Trot

Where: Historic downtown Cannon Falls

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you go: Children ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are invited to participate in the event where over 25 chamber members will be handing out candy at their store/office.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Lake City Trunk or Treat

Where: Lake City parking lot in Canal Park

Time: noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: free

If you go: wear a costume and feel free to bring your family and friends.

Pine Island Trunk or Treat

Where: Pine Island Secondary school: 223 First Ave. Southeast

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you go: Participants are encouraged to dress in costumed but are asked to remain in vehicles.

Ellsworth Trunk or Treat

Where: St. Francis School parking lot: 244 West Woodworth St.

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Participants are asked to bring a canned item and/or a monetary donation for the Piece County Pantry Food Shelf.

If you go: All are welcome and social distancing will be practiced.

Red Wing Trunk or Treat

Where: Red Wing High School parking lot: 2451 Eagle Ridge Drive

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

If you go: Remain in vehicle for Trunk or Treat. Pets in costumes are welcome to the event but must remain on leashes.