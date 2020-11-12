ELLSWORTH -- Teens can’t hang out at local libraries right now, so librarians are taking the hangouts to them.

Ellsworth Public Library will hold a virtual concert and teen art night featuring emerging Wisconsin songwriter Christian Strutz. The free event with the Augusta, Ladysmith, Park Falls, and Rice Lake libraries will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, ending around 10.

The idea for collaborative concerts grew out of IFLS -- which is short for Inspiring and Facilitating Library Success. The library system holds regular meetings so staff can discuss what is happening at their locations, support one another and bounce around ideas.

“Last spring with the onset of COVID, libraries made the move to virtual programming and many of us were looking to support our attendance numbers and for ways to share expenses and resources. This brought a group of us together that wanted to plan collaborative online programming,” said Caroline Herfindahl, the youth services/program coordinator for Ellsworth Public Library. “The first group was particularly interested in teen programming.”

The teen programming collaborative has hosted two events to date, one in September and recently October Teentober.

The Strutz concert will speak to some of the challenges that teens face in the pandemic as well as provide them with a creative outlet and social time.

The young Wisconsin singer, songwriter, and guitarist graduated this spring from Fond du Lac High School. That’s when he introduced "Class of 2020," which was almost an instant hit with people across the Midwest and soon touched graduating seniors across the country. The song landed him spots on CBS and NBC news, the IFLS librarians noted.

The event is geared for ages 12-18 years with pre-registration required at bit.ly/NovemberConcert. The first 10 teens to register will receive a free grab bag with crafting supplies and snacks.

The event will include writing activities, watercolor painting tips and games such as “Name that Tune.” The event is intended for teens from Augusta, Ellsworth, Ladysmith, Park Falls and Rice Lake. Other teens are welcome to register, however, they may not be eligible to receive the grab bag.

Prize drawings and other giveaways will be held throughout the evening.

“We have events in the works for December -- a winter/holiday crafting event -- and January so far. Plans are to continue hosting a monthly event for teens,” Herfindal said.