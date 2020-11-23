Holiday Stroll

When: Nov. 27

Where: Downtown Red Wing

Time: 3-8 p.m.

About: Families can safely stroll through Red Wing to enjoy the season. Activities can be found throughout downtown, including:

A gnome kit from Artisan Collective—Register online and pick up your kit during the Holiday Stroll. Details and tickets available at https://red-wing-artisan-collective.square.site/courses

Photobooth in Jordan Court

A vintage snowmobile display at Gernentz Auto

Drive-thru Santa at Bay Point Park: Santa will be mic’d up and greeting everyone as you drive by. Enter Levee Road from the intersection of Withers Harbor Drive and Old West Main. Tune into KWNG 105.9 FM for Holiday music and Holiday Stroll announcements. Follow the posted signs.

Gingerbread house contest conducted by Hanisch Bakery: purchase kits from Hanisch

Raffle: Participate in the 50/50 Raffle for a chance at a cash prize, which is 50% of the total cash received. Tickets will be sold the night of the Holiday Stroll at the DTMS Headquarters.

Eye Spy window find display on Third Street: Hidden items in plain sight are to be found in a magical wintery holiday scene. Read the riddle. Find the items.

Patton Park Light Ceremony

When: Nov. 28

Where: Patton Park, Lake City, located between Center Street and Lyon Avenue across from City Hall.

Time: 5-7 p.m.

About: Along with the tree lighting ceremony Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be in the gazebo to hear what’s on your wish list and to pose for photos. Event organizers will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Lake City Food Shelf.

Deck the Falls

When: Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: Downtown Cannon Falls

Time: The parade begins at 5 p.m.

About: The parade begins at Park and Fourth streets. It will continue north and turn left onto Mill Street and go over the bridge before ending at Hoffman Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on the last float of the parade.

Participants are asked to social distance while watching the parade.

The lighting of the Christmas tree will be held shortly after the parade ends. Fireworks will follow. The fireworks will be set off in the area of John Burch Park. This will give everyone a large parking area on the streets and in the multiple downtown and overflow parking lots.

Christkindlmarkt

When: Saturday, Dec. 5

Where: Downtown Goodhue

Time: noon to 6 p.m.

About: The Goodhue German Christmas Market will include artisans, crafters, vendors, activities for children, food and beverages, and horse-drawn wagon rides.

Christmas in Kenyon

When: Saturday, Dec. 5

Where: Downtown Kenyon and virtually

About: Events include:

Virtual visits with Santa

Coloring contest through the Kenyon Public Library

Scavenger hunt

Letters to Santa—letters can be dropped off at the Kenyon Post Office from Nov. 27 to Dec. 24

Tree lighting—5:15 p.m. in Veterans Park

Holiday photo booth

Christmas on West Charlotte

When: Saturday, Dec. 5

Where: West Charlotte Street, Ellsworth

Time: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

About: The fourth annual Christmas lights display at West Charlotte will include: Mr. and Mrs. Santa, elves and a reindeer, representation from the Ellsworth Fire Department, fires, free hot chocolate and cider, cookies and other treats. No-obligation donations of new toys, books and nonperishable items will be collected.