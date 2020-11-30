Share or nominate an act of kindness story, submit a drawing that depicts kindness or send the Red Wing Police Department a poem that captures the essence of kindness to enter the “locking up your inner Grinch” contest.

Nominations are open to individuals who live in Red Wing. Submissions must include a first and last name, an email address and a phone number.

The person with the most inspiring entry will receive a prize from the Red Wing Police Benevolent Association. The award consists of a $25 gift card to Walmart, a copy of the book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” autographed by the officers and a Grinch tote bag.

All submissions must be received by 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. The winner(s) will be contacted by Monday, Jan. 4. Prizes will be awarded on Monday, Jan. 11, at the Red Wing City Council meeting held virtually via Webex.

The presentation will be aired live on Channel 6. Photographs will be taken and shared on the Red Wing police department’s social media pages.

The goal for submissions is that they will inspire others to lock up their inner Grinch and promote kindness throughout the year.

The department will share submitted Act of Kindness entries on its social media channels to encourage kindness. Submissions must be original and created by you (not copied), appropriate for all ages, in good taste, legal, non-defamatory, and non-threatening. Participants certify that they have the right to submit the entry that is sent in and submission signifies agreement to the guidelines.

Send entries by email to rwpdgrinch@gmail.com or by mail to:

Red Wing Police Department

Goodhue County Law Enforcement Center

430 W. Sixth St.

Red Wing, MN 55066