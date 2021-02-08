HUDSON -- Cold weather and COVID combined to make the Hudson Hot Air Affair look different this year.

The planned drive-through balloon glow event was canceled due to extreme temperatures, but socially-distanced and virtual events still took place throughout the weekend. The event partnered with River Channel to bring and also took advantage of social media for its virtual content.

Organized flights were canceled throughout the weekend, but a couple balloons still launched Sunday morning over the St. Croix River.