Hudson Chamber members and the community at large are invited to learn more about the Hudson Common Council candidates. The virtual forum, moderated by former Star-Observer reporter Meg Heaton, will showcase candidates from District 1, 5 and 6 and give voters a chance to learn more about who will be on the ballot.
If time allows, the forum will open for audience questions.
The forum will be held on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Register online at hudsonwi.org or by calling 715-381-8411.
Candidates are:
District 1 - Randy Morrissette and Kerry Reis
District 5 - Sarah Bruch and Tori Boomsma
District 6 - Joyce Hall and Julie Heifner