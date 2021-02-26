RIVER FALLS — The River Falls High School gymnastics team is headed to the WIAA State Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 27, and the River Falls Gymnastics Club wants to send them off in style.

The club will hold a celebration starting at 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 1000 Lilac Ave. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs and decorate their vehicles to cheer on the team bus when it departs around 8:15.

FACEBOOK EVENT: RFHS Gymnastic State Send Off! (link is external)

Limited treats and an outdoor obstacle course course will be provided. Coronavirus policies will be enforced and attendees are asked to maintain social distancing.

The team qualified for the tournament for the 20th straight year by winning the Division 2 sectional title earlier this month with a team-high score of 140.9. They will be seeking their seventh state title at the Elite Gymnastics Center in La Crosse.

"RFGC is so proud of the RFHS gymnastics team for hitting this major accomplishment of qualifying for the state meet 20 years in a row," club director Stephanie Larson told the Star-Observer.

All of the team members headed to state have been club members, and eight of them have been coaches as well, Larson said.

"Even during their high school season, they help substitute coach for the club's recreational classes and some of the high school gymnasts still have their own classes on the weekends," she said.