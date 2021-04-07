It’s a simple question with a simple answer.

But there’s a problem, especially if the next question is, “Were you drinking?” or “Where were you?”

Asking sexual assault victims what they were wearing, whether they were drinking or where they were when it happened is a not-so-subtle way of shifting blame.

That’s unacceptable to Sara Kern, associate director of HOPE Coalition.

“It is a crime that often the responsibility and blame are placed on the victim,” she said – a crime committed with alarming frequency. Assaults occur every 73 seconds in America.

One in 3 girls and 1 in 6 boys in the United States experience sexual assault before age 18.

“Unfortunately,” Kern said, “people still blame the victim. It feels safer to say ‘They were asking for it’ or ‘They deserve it’ than to feel that our world is unsafe.”

HOPE Coalition is sponsoring an art installation – appropriately titled “What Were You Wearing?” – in hopes of dispelling the myth that what a person was wearing somehow caused the assault.

“We want people to know that if they experience sexual assault, it was not their fault,” she stressed.

Kern hopes anyone who has been a victim, who knows a victim or who simply cares will come and see the exhibit at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery from April 8-18. It is being installed in the recently acquired Annex space across the hall from the Red Wing Arts office and galleries.

Students at the University of Arkansas created the exhibit in 2013. They provided the clothing they were wearing when they were assaulted and a brief story telling what happened to them.

Ultimately, students from many schools contributed to the installation.

“It happens everywhere,” Kern pointed out –to boys and men as well as to girls and women. And it is not about clothing.

“Sexual violence is about someone taking the power away from somebody else,” she explained.

“It’s not about what someone was wearing, or the environment they were in. It’s not about anything the victim can change. It’s about the perpetrator exerting that power over them.”

If she could bring that message to anyone, Kern said, “it would be jurors. Our society is focused on changing the behavior of victims rather than seeing the responsibility of perpetrators.”

HOPE Coalition is sponsoring the installation in recognition of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Coalition intern Brecken Hill, a senior at Red Wing High School who also is involved with Red Wing Arts, is working with that organization to install the exhibit. More than a dozen of the 50 stories that were part of the original project were chosen, due to the limited space.

“It will be in the Annex across the hall,” Hill said. “The display will be in the center of the room. … They’ll get a trigger warning,” she added, so people will know before entering that they are going to see stories about sexual assault.

Local stories

The setup will allow local people to share their stories anonymously, Hill said, if they want to do so. There will be a place where visitors can write about their experiences – not the trauma, but what they were wearing when the assault occurred.

The installation also features Mary Simmerling’s poem, “What I Was Wearing.” In her detailed description she muses, “… if only it were so simple, if only we could end rape by simply changing clothes. …”

In addition to the installation, Hill has been working with high school students on gender-based violence. Three group sessions resulted in students creating postcards that will be displayed at the school.

Kern encourages survivors of assault to visit the installation.

“We want them to know that we are here. We believe them and we support them,” she said.

“We provide supportive services to survivors regardless of when the assault occurred,” she added, noting that they often hear about things that happened when people were children.

“Older people often never told the story,” Kern said. “It does not need to be an imminent crisis. We will support them if it happened yesterday, or 80 years ago.”

Brochures will be available with information on how to contact the coalition, or people can go online to hope-coalition.org.

The installation can be visited during Depot Gallery hours, noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, April 8-18. Admission is free. No opening event is planned because of COVID-19. Social distancing and masks will be required.