New exhibits on view in Phipps Galleries

Four new exhibits are now open at the Phipps Center for the Arts. They will be available to view through May 22.

Gallery One features textiles and soft pastels from Minneapolis-based Mary Power.

Galleries Two and Three have a focus on Twin Cities fly fishing artists, including Josh DeSmit, Charles Forbes, Ted C. Hansen and Jake Keeler.

The Overlook Gallery showcases woodwork from Plymouth artist Dwight Tangren.

The Atrium and Riverview Galleries is showcasing “Mending a Metaphor: What We Need is Here.” The exhibition features work from the 19 artists who were a part of the What We Need is Here seminar.

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cost: Free

More information: Visit The Phipp's website for more information.

Welcome spring with a hike at Willow River State Park

Willow River State Park is hosting a Hello Spring Hike on Saturday, April 10.

The 6-mile hike will feature some of the most beautiful sights at Willow River Park, taking hikers along the Willow River, above Little Falls Lake and to the Willow Falls.

The hike will take two and half to three hours to complete. Dress for the weather and bring water, hiking boots, binoculars, a camera and a snack.

The event is limited to the first 50 people. Masks are recommended when in close proximity to others.

Where: Willow River State Park, 1034 St. Croix County road A

Time: 1-3:30 p.m.

When: Saturday, April 10

Cost: The event is free, but vehicle admission into the park is required.

Learn more at www.willowkinnifriends.org/aprilevents .

Carpenter Nature Center bird hike

Trails in Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin campus are open to the community. On Saturday local experts from the St. Croix Valley Bird Club will lead a hike to teach visitors how to identify local birds.

Face masks are requested during check-in and when participants are closer than six feet.

Where: Meet at 300 East Cove Road, Hudson.

Time: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

When: Saturday, April 10

Cost: The event costs $5 per participant and is free for St. Croix Valley Bird Club members and Friends of Carpenter Nature Center.

More information: Call 651-437-4359 to let the nature center know you are planning to attend the event.

Hop into spring with the Goodhue County Historical Society

For this month's Free Family Fun Day, the museum will have a spring themed afternoon featuring crafts and activities. Visitors can stroll through the exhibit halls with a family exploration guide to discover all the artifacts and stories that remind us of the spring season. Activities will include painting your own flower pot. Learn about the vegetables local farmers grow in the spring, and then bring seeds home to plant in your painted pot.

When: Saturday, April 10

Time: noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St., Red Wing

Cost: Free

More information about the historical society and events can be found at the Goodhue County Historical Society's website.