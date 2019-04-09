This year the business is holding an unofficial amount of almost 2 feet of water which was last checked the first week in April, owner Brad Smith said.

Smith took over the original tavern business in 1984 after purchasing it from his parents Marilyn and Dick Graw, adding a kitchen and establishing it as a full-service restaurant and bar.

Smith and his staff prepare for flooding beginning in the fall and have what Smith calls "the drill"—the process of cleaning out the mud and flood water debris—down to a science once the flooding hits.

The clean-up is so anticipated each year that Smith has a rack of rubber boots waiting to be used by a group of about a dozen people who help share the task.

"We have to move everything we own either off the flood plain or up high enough to prevent the flood from touching it," Smith said. "When the flood is over... we start with shovels and start pushing the mud out in sections and graduate to squeegees and power washers. We use scrub brushes with a bleach and Pine Sol mixture and soap. Everything has to be cleaned two to three times before we are cleaned up enough to open for business."

Of course, this includes restoring every item a restaurant and bar uses, down to the details like glassware and silverware.

In a matter of a few weeks to sometimes a few months, Smith said every year his crew has the place up and running again "ready to sell beer."

"Luckily Harbor Bar is a very popular place and our loyal customers come back as soon as they know we are open again," Smith said.

This year, after nearly 2 feet of flood waters recede hopefully by April 8 and the crew gets inside early enough to revitalize the place, Smith plans to be open by the annual Flood Run on April 20.

But for Smith, "the drill" is not a burden, it is a blessing.

"In 2012 I found out I had a stage four tumor on my tongue and went through the radiation and chemo cancer treatments..." Smith said. "I am lucky to be alive to endure another flood so even a (crappy) day is a great day. I have life and that is all that counts."

Despite all the trauma the building has endured and the health issues Smith has overcome, Smith said he refuses to give the place up or move it.

"It's part of being on the river. It's my parents' place. This place will support me for the rest of my life. If it means dealing with floods, it's just dealing with floods. You can keep moving forward," Smith said.

Smith said he and his staff are looking forward to seeing their friends and loyal customers once the 2019 spring clean-up is complete.