SCVGS holds meetings the third Thursday of each month September through May. Summers have been spent walking cemeteries, transcribing gravestones and taking photographs to post on Find a Grave. A research trip to Madison and the Wisconsin Historical Society is planned each summer, and many members make an annual trip to Salt Lake City to research at the Family History Library.

Several SCVGS members have been researching their families for over 40 years, with interests in German, Norwegian, Swedish, Irish, French-Canadian, Danish, English/Welsh/Scottish, and probably others. You are invited to join SCVGS as they celebrate their 40th anniversary at 7 p.m. April 18 at River Falls Public Library main floor meeting room (140 Union St.) Kim Ashford will present "FamilySearch FamilyTree — How to share photos, stories, documents, and audio in a place where it can be shared for generations." The public is welcome. Any questions, contact Darcy at 715-307-5149.