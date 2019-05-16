by a history activity at Lakefront Park in the afternoon. The annual history tour is a great

opportunity to share Hudson's history with students; however, many volunteers are needed to

make this event a success.

Volunteers are needed in the morning from 8 a.m. to noon to help with the walking tour. The

morning volunteers are stationed at historic houses along the route and will read a script about

one of the former Hudson residents who lived in the house.

Volunteers are also needed in the afternoon at Lakefront Park from noon to 3 p.m. These

volunteers assist with a variety of history activities on topics such as genealogy, lumber, railroad

and farming. Afternoon volunteers are also needed to read scripts for the Second Street business history tour.

History demonstrators are also welcome. Do you have history-related crafts or skills such as

Woodcarving or quilting that you can share? The Historical Society seeks volunteers to present

demonstrations. The demonstrations are short 5-minute presentations that are repeated to

different student groups throughout the afternoon. Simple hands-on activities work best.

St. Croix County Historical Society seeks community members to volunteer for morning or

afternoon shifts. Scripts, instructions, and training are provided. All volunteers are welcome and

appreciated.

If you are interested in volunteering or have questions, please contact Leila Albert at the Octagon House Museum by calling 715-386-2654 or email octagon@stcroixcountyhistory.com.