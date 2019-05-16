Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Historical Society seeks volunteers for 8th grade history tour

    By Submitted by Jacki Bradham Today at 6:00 a.m.
    Bruce Elliott will display his jitney bus during the Eighth Grade History Tour and share information about the history of the Yellowstone Trail, which passed right through Hudson’s Lakefront Park in the early 1900s. Photo courtesy of St. Croix County Historical Society

    St. Croix County Historical Society seeks volunteers for the Eighth Grade Hudson History Tour on Friday, May 31. The history tour includes a walking tour for students in the morning, followed

    by a history activity at Lakefront Park in the afternoon. The annual history tour is a great

    opportunity to share Hudson's history with students; however, many volunteers are needed to

    make this event a success.

    Volunteers are needed in the morning from 8 a.m. to noon to help with the walking tour. The

    morning volunteers are stationed at historic houses along the route and will read a script about

    one of the former Hudson residents who lived in the house.

    Volunteers are also needed in the afternoon at Lakefront Park from noon to 3 p.m. These

    volunteers assist with a variety of history activities on topics such as genealogy, lumber, railroad

    and farming. Afternoon volunteers are also needed to read scripts for the Second Street business history tour.

    History demonstrators are also welcome. Do you have history-related crafts or skills such as

    Woodcarving or quilting that you can share? The Historical Society seeks volunteers to present

    demonstrations. The demonstrations are short 5-minute presentations that are repeated to

    different student groups throughout the afternoon. Simple hands-on activities work best.

    St. Croix County Historical Society seeks community members to volunteer for morning or

    afternoon shifts. Scripts, instructions, and training are provided. All volunteers are welcome and

    appreciated.

    If you are interested in volunteering or have questions, please contact Leila Albert at the Octagon House Museum by calling 715-386-2654 or email octagon@stcroixcountyhistory.com.

    Explore related topics:communityhistorySt. Croix County Historical SocietyOctagon House MuseumHudsonWisconsinVolunteersopen house
    randomness