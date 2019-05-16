Historical Society seeks volunteers for 8th grade history tour
St. Croix County Historical Society seeks volunteers for the Eighth Grade Hudson History Tour on Friday, May 31. The history tour includes a walking tour for students in the morning, followed
by a history activity at Lakefront Park in the afternoon. The annual history tour is a great
opportunity to share Hudson's history with students; however, many volunteers are needed to
make this event a success.
Volunteers are needed in the morning from 8 a.m. to noon to help with the walking tour. The
morning volunteers are stationed at historic houses along the route and will read a script about
one of the former Hudson residents who lived in the house.
Volunteers are also needed in the afternoon at Lakefront Park from noon to 3 p.m. These
volunteers assist with a variety of history activities on topics such as genealogy, lumber, railroad
and farming. Afternoon volunteers are also needed to read scripts for the Second Street business history tour.
History demonstrators are also welcome. Do you have history-related crafts or skills such as
Woodcarving or quilting that you can share? The Historical Society seeks volunteers to present
demonstrations. The demonstrations are short 5-minute presentations that are repeated to
different student groups throughout the afternoon. Simple hands-on activities work best.
St. Croix County Historical Society seeks community members to volunteer for morning or
afternoon shifts. Scripts, instructions, and training are provided. All volunteers are welcome and
appreciated.
If you are interested in volunteering or have questions, please contact Leila Albert at the Octagon House Museum by calling 715-386-2654 or email octagon@stcroixcountyhistory.com.