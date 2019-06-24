Academy time capsule to be opened June 27

The opening is set for 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 27 in the gazebo on the southwest corner of the Academy property, 211 N. Fremont St.

Squire and others have done some research on the time capsule. Squire found mention of the time capsule in the 1927 River Falls High School Yearbook, she said.

Jayne Hoffman also spent hours researching the time capsule, Squire said. Hoffman is a member of the River Falls Historic Preservation Commission, and a teacher at Westside Elementary.

She found further information on time capsules in River Falls Journal archives. According to one article, the original building on the Academy site was built in the 1800s and that cornerstone dedicated in 1880.

At the time of the dedication, a copper box containing two pennies, a two-cent piece, a nickel, quarter, and dime from 1880, and a copy of a May 1880 River Falls Journal were found inside the copper box after the building burned down in 1926, according to the article. The 1927 article states that according to a May 1880 River Falls Journal, it was believed that several items originally placed in the box were lost in the fire, including a roster for the local Masonic lodge, the names of the school board, architect and builder.

The article further states that the Academy building that was built in 1880, was replacing another Academy building, which burnt down in 1879.

Squire said it remains a mystery what exactly is inside the copper box now. She said she's excited to open the box and find out what's inside, and is looking forward to seeing people at the June 27 opening.