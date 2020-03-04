NEW RICHMOND — As we sat together on the bleachers behind home plate in the shade of the old canvas roof, I knew time was running out. This was my chance to learn firsthand about my dad's love for his beloved Cubs. The last time his boyhood heroes played in the World Series, he was far from his Chicago home serving on the U.S.S. Zaniah in the Pacific Theater in 1945 and could only listen on the radio. I can still see him sitting there holding the baseball, his fingers feeling for the stitches as we talked about Pafko, Hack and Cavarretta.

Throughout history people have shared firsthand accounts of the past through the spoken word. Others have worked to preserve those conversations so future generations would have the opportunity to revisit and learn from those accounts.

The city of New Richmond in conjunction with New Richmond Heritage Center, Wisconsin Veterans Museum and Wisconsin Humanities Council will be presenting an Oral History Workshop 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at The SPACE, 156 High Street, New Richmond.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn the methods and principles of an oral history project from the design phase through stages of implementation and review, final interpretation and curation. The training will be facilitated by Luke Sprague, oral history archivist for the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison. The museum has a growing collection of more than 2,100 interviews from Wisconsin-connected veterans of World War I to the present day.

Those interested in history and might consider helping with the important work of documenting and archiving the memories of local citizens to provide a fuller picture of our community and nation’s past.

Lunch will be provided. There is no cost to participate, but advance registration is requested so organizers can plan accordingly for seating, printed materials and food/refreshments. To reserve a seat or for more information, contact Noah Wiedenfeld at 715-246-4268 or nwiedenfeld@newrichmondwi.gov by March 9.



