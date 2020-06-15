RED WING — With Gov. Tim Walz allowing museums to open any time after June 10, the Pottery Museum of Red Wing announced it is reopening on June 16. While the museum was closed, staff members were busy, so visitors will notice a few changes.

“One of the things we worked on while we were closed was we built a prohibition display,” said Dr. Danae Quirk Dorr, museum board chair. “That is one of the things that will be different.”

During the shutdown, museum staff kept busy on social media and the museum’s website to provide information and activities while people could not come to the museum. They also redesigned the museum’s gift shop.

“We took our meeting room, since we can’t have groups meeting in there, and moved part of our gift shop to the meeting room,” said Char Henn, museum director. “It allows more space and gives us better social distancing, as well as a really nice flow, so people don’t have to cross paths if they don’t want to.”

The gift shop was able to open a week earlier because it is retail space, and Henn is pleased with the traffic that is already coming through the gift shop.

The museum has new capacity standards and will be making changes in how people can tour the museum.

“We will allow fewer people in the museum at once,” Henn said. “We will not be doing guided tours or have groups in the museum right now. We have self-guided tour brochures that they can take and wander through the museum on their own.”

Museum staff will be required to wear face masks and visitors will be encouraged to wear them. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the museum.

“We have videos that we put on our website during the time away,” Dorr said, “so that people could watch the videos that are associated with the museum tours. That also helps us think about how guests can use their cellphones to have a tour experience.”

The museum will operate under shorter hours giving staff time to keep the museum clean. New hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and donations are accepted. The museum is open year round.

“We are excited that we will get to see people again in what we think is a really great museum,” Henn said.