RED WING -- Two more public walking tours -- one focusing on artists Charles Biederman and John Anderson, and the other on the A.P. Anderson family -- are planned at Tower View.

The artist tour will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 8, led by Stephanie Rogers, executive director of the Anderson Center.

Robert Hedin, grandson of A.P. and Lydia Anderson, will lead the family tour at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 22.

Biederman, whose work is part of significant museum collections worldwide, is perhaps the best-known artist to have lived in Red Wing. He moved here in 1942 after being part of the American Modernist movement in New York City and Paris in the 1930s.

He ca

me to Red Wing to join his friend and patron, John P. Anderson, son of A.P. Anderson, a photographer and artist. John and his wife, Eugenie, lived in the white farmhouse at the estate.

The two artists worked together out of the chicken coop studio at Tower View, creating intricate geometric works of art and furniture.

Rogers will share her research on the two men. She was involved in documenting Biederman’s estate through a contract with the Weisman Art Museum.

A.P. Anderson was a farmer, scientist, botanist, educator and inventor. Among other things, he created the process for making puffed wheat and puffed rice.

Born in

rural Goodhue County, he and his wife brought their young family to Red Wing and began construction of Tower View in 1915.

Hedin, an award-winning poet, translator and educator, co-founded the Anderson Center and was its director until retiring. He will share A.P. and Lydia’s formal history plus lesser-known anecdotes about what it was like for the Anderson children to grow up at Tower View.

Tour participants should wear face masks. Group size is limited to maintain safe social distance. The tour is free to members and youth under 18; pay-what-you-can for the general public.

For more information and to register, go online to www.andersoncenter.org or call the center at 651-388-2009.