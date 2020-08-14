They worked long and hard, hauling loads of dirt and lumber, moving furniture for friends, or pulling trailers filled with the things of life. The effort shows in the countless scratches and dents. The years no longer reflect in the dulled paint, in the flakes of rust.

They put in their time, helping whenever they were asked, and now, they are retired. They stand guard over the driveways to the farms where they worked. They watch from hilltops, from the edge of woods, keeping an eye on the highways and welcoming visitors to the land.

They were the workhorses, getting the job done, and now they rest and invite us to imagine their stories.

History is on display with these old vehicles on the edge of a farm just off Highway 63 north of Hagar City, Wis. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
This truck keeps watch over Goodhue County 5 Blvd. between Red Wing and Lake City on June 7, 2020. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
