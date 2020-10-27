The RiverTown area is farm country. The corn and soy bean fields stretch for miles, and the history of that farming is highlighted by the many historic pieces of farm equipment that sit on the edges of fields and along the highways and backroads.
These machines create a roadside museum of the tools of the trade that have anchored the people of Minnesota and Wisconsin to the land for more than a century. They serve as reminders of the role agriculture has played -- and continues playing -- in the lives of those living in this region.
A tractor with a single wheel on front and a hand-held plow mark the entrance to a farm off Highway 316 south of Hastings on Sept. 20, 2020. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
A Massey Ferguson tractor rests on the edge of a field on Highway 10 west of Ellsworth. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
Brush threatens to overtake this International Harvester near Ellsworth on August 17, 2020. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
Two old tractors are parked near a farmhouse near Ellsworth. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
Abandoned farm machinery sits near a barn along Highway 63 northeast of Ellsworth. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
Three old tractors have come to rest in front of a rock wall along Highway 29 east of Martell. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
Two combines are perched atop a small hill near Martel on August 17, 2020. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
This John Deere wagon is parked along County Road D south of Eau Galle. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
This equipment marks the entrance to a farm south of Eau Galle on August 17, 2020. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
This rusted piece of farm machinery with metal wheels sits on the edge of a cornfield north of Durand. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
Two old milk cans on a cart sit outside the entrance to Eau Galle Cheese north of Durand. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
Several old tractors decorate a farmyard north of Lake City along Territorial Road on September 24, 2020. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia