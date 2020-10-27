The RiverTown area is farm country. The corn and soy bean fields stretch for miles, and the history of that farming is highlighted by the many historic pieces of farm equipment that sit on the edges of fields and along the highways and backroads.

These machines create a roadside museum of the tools of the trade that have anchored the people of Minnesota and Wisconsin to the land for more than a century. They serve as reminders of the role agriculture has played -- and continues playing -- in the lives of those living in this region.



