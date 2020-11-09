This is the latest stop in the series 101 Things To Do . We took a break from weekly stops due to the pandemic, but we will highlight activities periodically that don't conflict with health and safety recommendations.

It should be no surprise that the Pottery Museum is located in Red Wing since all the elements of the industry fell into place in that location.

“It was a very happy coincidence that we had the creativity, the labor force, and the raw product all within a ten-mile radius,” said Char Henn, executive director of the Pottery Museum.

A walk through the museum is a chance to see hundreds of ways people found to turn clay into practical and artistic household items.

“They started out with things like crocks, jugs, and churns that people needed just to make life happen, to preserve their food, to make sure that they could keep body and soul together,” Henn said. “Then, as better glassware came and refrigeration developed, their stoneware wasn’t as necessary, so they started to branch out and to explore more of their creative side.”

Henn said that a lot of people who visit the museum find items that bring back memories of pottery pieces they had in their homes or in their grandparents’ homes, including many styles of dinnerware that highlighted family gatherings.

“It is wonderful for us when people have that reaction, and they can place themselves with the items,” she said.

With more than 6,000 items displayed in exhibits covering 13,000 square feet, visitors can see the history of the pottery industry as it developed in Red Wing. Signs help explain the dates and materials of the pottery pieces.

Henn said many visitors come to the museum with questions about a certain piece of pottery or about the history of the business in Red Wing. She said the museum has a research library where people can get help with their questions or do research on their own.

Some visitors talk about their own pottery collections, and some leave the museum inspired to take a pottery class and learn to make their own pieces.

The museum also has a gift store with hundreds of items for anyone wishing to take home some pottery.

Henn said that looking at historical artifacts helps us place ourselves in a sense of continuum.

“We are still doing the same things. That’s a comfort, especially now,” she said. “Some things are staying the same. You can see yourself with these items. You can see your parents and grandparents with these items. It hasn’t changed, when so much else has.”

Name: Pottery Museum of Red Wing

Address: 240 Harrison St. Red Wing

Phone: 651-327-2220

Website: potterymuseumredwing.org

Email: Use form on website

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays.

Cost: Free