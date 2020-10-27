A bridge too far -- a goal or plan that is likely too difficult to accomplish

To build bridges -- to create or improve relationships between individuals or groups of people.

To burn your bridges -- to make a decision that can’t be reversed or corrected in the future, or to eliminate the possibility of returning.

Cross that bridge when you come to it -- to deal with a problem or situation at the appropriate time in the future as opposed to in advance.

To bridge the gap -- to find a temporary solution to a problem until a more permanent solution can be found.

Like water under the bridge -- a problem that has been solved and moved into the past.