Minnesota has long been known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," but it could also be called the land of 20,000 bridges, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Over 800 of those bridges are in MnDOT District 6, which stretches from the Iowa border to north of Red Wing, and each of those bridges has to be safety inspected every other year.

“We inspect half of them one year, and half of them the next year,” said Gary Lovelace, district structures engineer for MnDOT District 6. “We want to make sure that the bridges are maintained in a safe manner, and that the public can know that things are safe for them to travel across the bridge.”

Lovelace is in charge of a team of six inspectors and three teams of maintenance crews. If the inspectors find minor problems, one of the maintenance teams goes out and fixes the problem. If a larger problem, what Lovelace calls a “critical find” is encountered, he and his team may have to shut down the bridge and bring in a construction crew to complete the repairs.

Safety starts with constructing a solid bridge from the beginning. That means meeting all the current construction codes and design criteria and having all the plans reviewed by engineers for accuracy.

“Bridge construction experts will look at the plans to minimize the number of issues encountered during construction,” Lovelace explained. “They want to make sure that the bridge is supported on a good foundation. From the foundation, they build up the substructure which is the piers and abutments. Then they have the superstructure which could be beams, girders, and fancier things like suspension type bridges. Then you put the deck on the bridge which is what transports the traffic across whatever element you are trying to bridge.”

Lovelace said that bridge designers also look at all the factors around the site of the bridge. For example, when MnDOT was planning the new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor in Red Wing, engineers had to consider the length of the span across the Mississippi River and the railroad tracks, the height above the water to allow tows and barges to pass underneath, and the width to allow it to pass through the space between existing buildings and the bluff.

“All of those things were taken into account in that situation,” Lovelace said. “We look at the cost, based on the design and the materials that are selected.”

One other safety factor built into the design is what Lovelace called “redundancy.”

“That is the ability of the structure to carry the load through multiple paths,” he said. “You don’t want to have just one beam. You want to have several beams that can carry the load, so if one has a problem, the other ones will support the load.”

Most bridges on Minnesota and Wisconsin roads are not as complex at the Eisenhower Bridge. They span shorter distances and are made of prestressed concrete beams.

“Prestressed concrete beams are cast in a factory,” Lovelace said. “There are steel cables that are embedded in the concrete. They are tensioned and then the concrete is poured, and that helps create strength in that beam. They carry the load really well. They have a long service life.”

The weather factor

As might be expected, the weather in Minnesota and Wisconsin can cause serious problems for those people in charge of bridges.

“That’s because of the salt we use in the wintertime and also because of the freeze-thaw cycle,” Lovelace said. “ If you get cracks in the concrete, which you do, water with the salt gets down into the concrete and that will corrode the steel. In the Red Wing bridge, we used stainless steel, because that is resistant to corrosion.”

Because Minnesota and Wisconsin share a border along the Mississippi River, they need to work together to maintain safe bridges between the two states, such as a current repair project being discussed for the bridge at Wabasha.

“We have cooperative agreements with Wisconsin on all the bridges on the border,,” Lovelace said. “We have a meeting with them every year and talk over issues along the border between the two states. We cooperate with them to make decisions on who is going to do the work.”

In addition to considering materials and structural elements of a bridge, designers must also consider other factors.

“You have to be sensitive to the natural environment such as wetlands or any historic site or cultural site,” he said. “We also get input from the community, the stakeholders, about what they like and what they don’t like.”