For most of us, it happens so often we don’t even notice it. We are walking, cycling, or driving, and we cross a bridge. It is so easy, so normal, but getting to this point in time where country lanes, city streets, state roads, interstate highways and railroads cross rivers, canyons, and each other was a long process.

Bridges are an impressive human achievement, a place where engineering meets art, where function meets beauty, where practical meets grace.

The history of bridges is filled with ingenuity. New designs, new materials, and new methods have made the evolution of bridges capture the human imagination. From a log across a stream to the elegant spans of the Golden Gate, bridges have been significant throughout history.

Evidence of arches and primitive suspension bridge techniques have been found dating as far back as 2,500 years ago in China, India, and Egypt. By the second century BCE, the Romans were building masonry bridges and aqueducts. Julius Caesar built a timber trestle bridge across the Rhine in 55 BCE. Rope suspension bridges have existed for hundreds of years in places like Nepal and Peru. The famous Old London Bridge was built in 1210 CE and the picturesque Rialto Bridge in Venice was completed in 1591.

Closer to home on the Upper Mississippi River, the lands that are now Minnesota and Wisconsin were filled with endless forests. Native Americans and early settlers used the logs as simple bridges, sometimes singly and at other times placing two or more large logs side by side and crossing them with smaller logs to provide a deck. Similarly, flat stones often served as the foundations and structures for basic bridges.

As communities of settlers formed, residents often built wooden bridges over smaller streams and rivers to connect with another town. Various boat owners provided ferry services over wider rivers and lakes. But it wasn’t long before the number of people moving into the region required more advanced structures to be built.

By the time Wisconsin became a state in 1848 and Minnesota in 1858, the need to move passengers and goods was great enough that serious bridge-building began. New York engineer Thomas Musgrove Griffith constructed the first bridge across the Mississippi River in 1855, a suspension bridge from Nicollet Island to what is today Hennepin Avenue, even though Minneapolis hadn’t been incorporated yet.

With companies like the Minnesota Bridge Company in place and settlers eager to expand opportunities in the two new states, many new bridges were built. The early wooden bridges were replaced by stone structures, then iron and steel, and eventually concrete.

Many of the early bridges were built privately and the owners charged tolls for walkers, horses, or wagons to cross. Later, communities, counties, and states funded the increasing number and size of bridges.

With the arrival of the railroads in the 1860s, a new type of bridge was necessary. Railroads sometimes used wooden trestle bridges, but steel truss bridges soon became the norm for train traffic.

Bridges across the Mississippi River also had to accommodate the transportation that happened beneath them. Bridges had to provide some way for steamboats, and later, tows and barges to move upstream and downstream. Many were built high enough that boat traffic could pass below them. Some were built with a section that pivoted on a pier so that the section ran parallel to the river allowing boats to move through the opening created by the “swing” section. Others had a central section that could be lifted by two towers to raise it high enough that boats could pass underneath. A few were designed as drawbridges or bascule bridges, which had sections that were able to raise and separate leaving a passage through the bridge.

As Minneapolis and St. Paul developed, and as hundreds of other communities spread out across the Upper Mississippi River region, the construction of numerous roads and railroads required that thousands of bridges be built to meet the needs of the people.

More bridges were built across the Mississippi River, and that process continues today with new bridges being opened in Wabasha in 1988, La Crosse in 2004, Hastings in 2013, and Red Wing in 2020.

A traveler today, driving across the Interstate 35 bridge in the Twin Cities, can easily look upstream and see the Stone Arch Bridge, the Third Avenue Bridge, and the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, each distinct in style and form. What is harder to imagine is a time when they, and the many other bridges across the Mississippi River and its countless tributaries, did not exist. The river would have been a dangerous and overwhelming obstacle, a powerful opponent, that today, is a scenic view captured from the crests of the bridges that span The Great River.