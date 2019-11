Open House on November 18, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at

property address of: 2608 Lockwood Dr, Mendota Heights MN 55120.

Parking is not allowed on street of Lockwood Dr.





Bid opens at $100,851.28.

Date of Auction-November 22, 2019. Bidder Registration: 9-9:45am. Auction: 10am.

Dakota County Administration Building

1590 Highway 55, Hastings MN 55033

taxation@co.dakota.mn.us