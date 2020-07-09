VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT

Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.

You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, the date(s) of elections ballots requested, and your signature. You may make application for an absentee ballot by fax, mail, email, in person, or at MyVote.wi.gov.

Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail.

The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5:00 pm on August 6, 2020.

Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.

Voting an absentee ballot in person

You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.





CITY of HUDSON

Becky Eggen, City Clerk

505 Third Street, Hudson, WI 54016

(715) 386-4765 Ext. 140

Starting: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Hours: By Appointment Only-7/28/20 8am-4:30pm H

8/5/20, 8/6/20 & 8/7/20 8am-5pm

VILLAGE of NORTH HUDSON

Melissa Luedke, Clerk

400 7th Street N, Hudson, WI 54016

(715) 386-5141

Starting: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

ours: Monday-Friday 8am-4:30pm

Also open: 8/6/20 & 8/7/20 8am-5pm

TOWN of ST. JOSEPH

Annie Coyle, Clerk/Treas.

1337 County Road ‘V’, Hudson, WI 54016

(715) 549-6235 (715) 386-4263

Starting: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 9am-2:30pm

& Thursday 12:30pm-6pm

Also open: 8/7/20 3pm-5pm

TOWN of HUDSON

Vickie Shaw, Clerk

980 County Road ‘A’ Hudson, WI 54016

Starting: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Hours: Tuesday 7/28/20 & Monday

8/3/20 10am-Noon & 1pm-3pm

Also open: 8/6/20 & 8/7/20 3pm-5pm

TOWN of TROY

Gail E. Anderson, Clerk/Treas.

654 Glover Road Hudson, WI 54016 (715) 425-2665

Starting: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-12:30pm

Also open: 8/7/20 3pm-5pm





The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: 5:00 pm on August 7, 2020.

No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.

The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper

polling place or counting location before the polls close on August 11, 2020. Any ballots

received after the polls close will not be counted.

