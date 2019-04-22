Masonic Lodge will host steak dinners

Approximately 34 years ago, officers of the lodge decided to award scholarships to deserving seniors at Prescott High School. One of the members suggested hosting steak dinners open to the public as a means of raising funds to cover some of the cost of the scholarships, and a tradition was born. Since that time, over 10,000 steaks have been grilled and served to hungry folks from the local area. An added attraction to the menu was rhubarb upside down cake developed by Brother Donald Eggers. Although Donald is no longer with us, his recipe lives

on and his cake has become a part of the tradition.

Northwestern Lodge will host the first of their spring dinners on Friday, April 26, followed by a second dinner on May 10. Dinner will be served between 4:30-7 p.m. at the Lodge building located at 132 Court St. in Prescott.

Reservations are not required and takeouts and kids meals are available. Call Dennis Donath at 715-307-1632 for more information.