RIVER FALLS — The River Falls Community Foundation presented checks to six organizations that improve and support the quality of life for residents of River Falls. Total funds granted the foundation’s fall granting cycle equaled $5,000.

Two grant recipients will use funds to enhance River Falls residents’ relationship with outdoor resources:

The Kinnickinnic River Land Trust for the Kinni Corridor Collaborative has developed a community led stewardship initiative to ensure healthy and safe river recreation.

Leadership River Falls will install a fitness trail in DeSanctis Park.

Four grant recipients will use funds to support residents who are at risk, facing barriers or experiencing crisis: