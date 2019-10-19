RIVER FALLS — The River Falls Community Foundation presented checks to six organizations that improve and support the quality of life for residents of River Falls. Total funds granted the foundation’s fall granting cycle equaled $5,000.
Two grant recipients will use funds to enhance River Falls residents’ relationship with outdoor resources:
- The Kinnickinnic River Land Trust for the Kinni Corridor Collaborative has developed a community led stewardship initiative to ensure healthy and safe river recreation.
- Leadership River Falls will install a fitness trail in DeSanctis Park.
Four grant recipients will use funds to support residents who are at risk, facing barriers or experiencing crisis:
- The Assistance & Resource Center addresses short-term financial needs to minimize barriers to employment such as required clothing like work boots or uniform purchases. Vehicle issues are minimized through car repair (to achieve safe reliable transportation), titling, registration, tabs and gas cards. The organization also provides funds for a week or two of child care and any other ancillary needs to help people move into employment.
- Our Neighbor’s Place will receive funds to provide basic resources such as shower, laundry, kitchen, lockers, food, children’s books, haircuts and Salvation Army appointments. A case manager provides housing counseling to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
- Turningpoint for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence provides crisis support that can include medication, hygiene products, transportation assistance, court filing fees, application fees and child care assistance.
- The River Falls Sunshine Fund was developed by students and serves families of the River Falls School District. The group supports families within the school community experiencing hardships such as death, illness, fire displacement, suicide and more.