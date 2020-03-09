RIVER FALLS -- Could $10,000 bring your big idea to life and make the community of River Falls better?

The River Falls Community Foundation (RFCF) is now accepting applications for its third Big Idea Grant. The Foundation wants to hear from individuals, groups, businesses, troops, and organizations from the River Falls area who have a big idea and the determination to make it happen (NOTE: applicants must have a 501(c)3 designation as fiscal agent or partner.)

Up to $10,000 will be granted to the winning Big Idea.

Just about any innovative community-minded project will be given serious consideration as long as it benefits the community by enhancing quality of life, strengthening community connections, or building community pride. The winning Big Idea might make life more enjoyable for residents and visitors, address an environmental concern, help underserved citizens or strengthen community ties.

This is not a grant program to assist with starting a business or developing a fundraiser.

PAST WINNERS

In 2019, the River Falls Public Library received a Big Idea Grant from RFCF to create a pop-up indoor play and exploration space in the library’s lower level gallery space. “The Big Fun Lab” is free for all to use, and open annually during the winter months for babies through tweens and their families.

In 2018, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin – St. Croix Valley Region received a Big Idea Grant from RFCF to establish a revenue stream for the organization through the development of Sporting World, a used sporting goods store at 707A North Main Street.

TO APPLY

Stretch your imagination, tap your creativity, and make River Falls even better!

Applications for the Big Idea Grant must be received by midnight, April 30, 2020.

For more information and the application: https://www.scvfoundation.org/rfcf-grants

email: RFCF@scvfoundation.org

call: 715-386-9490

The River Falls Community Foundation is an affiliate of St. Croix Valley Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization fully accredited by the Community Foundation National Standards Board and the Charities Review Council.