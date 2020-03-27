United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties has developed a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to meet the most critical needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the organizations said: "COVID-19 is impacting all of us, especially those most vulnerable in our communities. When the threat of COVID-19 hit, UWGWP immediately connected with our nonprofit partners to identify the most pressing needs."

The Red Wing Shoe Foundation will match all donations made through midnight on April 10, 2020, up to $20,000.

UWGWP said the purpose of this fund is to serve as a central source for collecting financial contributions from donors and quickly disbursing funds to local organizations working hard to serve the basic needs of our neighbors including food access, housing, safety and financial stability.

Donations can also be made at the drive through at Merchants Bank in Cannon Falls or Red Wing or by mailing a check to United Way COVID -19 Fund, 413 W. Third St., Red Wing MN 55066.

To donate online, visit this website.