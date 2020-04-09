Several area nonprofit organizations in St. Croix and Pierce counties received grants totaling nearly $200,000 from the COVID-19 Response Fund for the St. Croix Valley.

The fund, established by the St. Croix Valley Foundation, United Way St. Croix Valley and United Way Washington County, provides grants to help the organizations provide food, shelter, financial assistance and mental health assistance. The grants range from $500 to $20,000, for a total of $195,500.

Grants will be awarded weekly. Nonprofits can apply at scvfoundation.org/covid-19-form-nonprofits. Donations can be made online at scfoundation.org/cofid-19.

Recipients include Operation HELP, the John Coughlin Food and Resource Center and the Hudson Area Backpack Program in Hudson; Turningpoint, Assistance and Resource Center, Our Neighbors’ Place and St. Croix Valley Restorative Services in River Falls; Grace Place and Five Loaves food and Clothing in New Richmond; and Somerset Community Food Pantry in Somerset.

Operation HELP has seen the emergency assistance grants it pays out more than double since March 13, Executive Director Tim Puffer said.

The $10,000 grant from the response fund will go toward those emergency payouts to help people in St. Croix County with rent, utilities, car repair and more.

Operation HELP board has modified its application guidelines for the payouts, which can be found on its website.

“We’re anticipating that there will be a lot of people who have been furloughed or laid off,” Puffer said.

The federal stimulus is likely weeks out, so Operation HELP is looking to bridge that gap, and be there beyond for those who need it.

Operation HELP’s resource center also offers needs like gas vouchers, diapers and personal supplies. The office is open, but those picking items up should call ahead.

He encouraged people to spread the word about their services and to follow the website for updated information on how to help.

“There are a lot of people who are in financial binds that may not have been before,” he said.

The resources, though, are out there.

“We want people to know that there is help available, and they just have to look for it and ask,” he said.

The $20,000 to the Salvation Army - Grace Place will provide rental assistance and hotel vouchers.

“We have the worry of shelters are not accepting any individuals any longer, but we still do not want people living on the street,” Salvation Army social services Director Duana Bremer said.

The grant is a huge help for the organization, she added. “Right now we’ve really spent all out of rent assistance money."

Many Grace Place clients do not have bank accounts, which means it could take until August for them to receive their federal stimulus money. In the meantime, they need to pay rent and buy groceries.

A safety plan is in place for the shelter, which currently houses 48 people, Bremer said. They are working to get people into permanent housing as fast as possible to keep them safe.

Grace Place is accepting financial donations for motel stays and utility assistance. It will also take donations of hand sanitizer, bleach, paper towels, toilet paper, sanitizing wipes and pillows.

“We’re still serving the community, we’re still meeting the needs of homeless individuals and low-income people in our community,” Bremer said. “So that’s not going to stop, we’re just doing it in a different way.”