NEW RICHMOND -- Pickleball may still be one of the best kept secrets in New Richmond, but it will not be for long if members of the local club continue to support people making a difference behind the scenes during the pandemic.

Jim and Susan Davis are always looking for ways to support and invest in their community. So when the COVID-19 threat began to rearrange everyone’s lives, their wheels started turning and they arrived at Westfields Hospital & Clinic and more specifically the members of the hospital staff.

The Davises consulted with JoAnne Wrich, the hospital foundation director, and decided to provide a meal for hospital staff.

“It kind of got out of hand because we couldn’t do anything ourselves," Davis said, referring to social distancing rules. "I couldn’t go and cook, so we had to hire someone and the price escalated up to $1.250.”

New Richmond Pickleball Association to the rescue! Both Jim and Susan belong, so they thought why not approach the membership a

bout chipping in to help feed the hospital staff.

“I appealed to Randall Stanke, president of our pickleball association. He thought it was a wonderful idea. So we sent out an email to everyone in the association and people started donating. They ended up giving over $1,000 and Susan and I just made up the difference,” Davis said.

On Wednesday, April 8, hospital staff were treated to a buffet-style lunch and dinner of hamburgers, brats, potato salad and all the fixings served up by Randy Calleja of R&D Catering care of the New Richmond Pickleball Association.

“A number of people, I don’t know, if they were doctors or nurses, came up to me and thanked me profusely for

providing a great lunch. Very appreciative,” Davis said.

In all, more than 125 hospital staff were fed.