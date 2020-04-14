HUDSON — The COVID-19 Response Fund for the St. Croix Valley had distributed $377,500 to 64 nonprofit organizations around the area, St. Croix Valley Foundation announced Tuesday, April 14. The foundation established the fund with United Way St. Croix Valley and United Way Washington County East to support organizations assisting residents with food, shelter, financial assistance and mental health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants are awarded weekly to organizations in surrounding counties, including St. Croix and Pierce counties in Wisconsin and Washington County in Minnesota. Organizations can apply for funds at https://www.scvfoundation.org/covid-19-form-nonprofits.

We singled out a handful of recipients below with links on how to contribute to their causes. Find the full list of grantees here.

Family Means - $20,000 grant

The grant-funded nonprofit provides counseling, care giving, youth development and grief support with offices in western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and in the Twin Cities area.

Donation and partnership details can be found at https://www.familymeans.org/donate

Community Thread - $10,000 grant

The Stillwater, Minn.-based nonprofit is matching volunteers with people in need in the Stillwater Area School District (#834) for check-in phone calls, grocery or medication delivery and essential transportation. The organization also is collecting gift cards to help people purchase groceries and other essential supplies.

Find more at https://communitythreadmn.org/covid-19-community-response

Operation HELP - $10,000 grant

Operation HELP serves St. Croix County residents with financial assistance and other support to help alleviate short-term economic crises. The organization said it is gearing up for the expected impact of furloughs and layoffs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find donation information at https://operationhelpstcroix.org/donate

Our Neighbors' Place - $10,000 grant

The organization connects people in St. Croix and Pierce counties with area shelter, food security, housing and other services. The Day Center in River Falls is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A link to donate can be found at http://www.ourneighborsplace.org/donate

St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team - $1,500 grant

The River Falls-based nonprofit provides medical exams, forensic evidence collection, education and advocacy for survivors of all ages of violence, human trafficking and sexual exploitation in the counties of Barron, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix, including a 24/7 free and confidential support line at 715-425-6443.

St. Croix Valley SART takes donations at http://stcroixvalleysart.webaloo.com/donate

---

Read more about the fund on the St. Croix Valley Foundation website: https://www.scvfoundation.org/covid-19

